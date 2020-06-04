J. Jerome Rogers
Died June 1, 2020
J. Jerome "Jerry" Rogers, age 84 of Buford, died Monday, June 1. Mr. Rogers will be interred Thursday, June 4 at 11 AM at Memorial Park South Cemetery, Flowery Branch. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.