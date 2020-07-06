J. Rodney Hansard

Died July 2, 2020

J. Rodney Hansard, age 91, of Cumming, died Thursday, July 2. Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 5th at 2:00 pm at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Friday 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm, Saturday from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm, and Sunday from 12:00 noon until hour of the service.

Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

