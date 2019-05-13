Dec. 30, 1930-May 11, 2019

On May 11, 2019, Jack Allison Wolfe, loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and nature enthusiast, passed away at the age of 88.

Jack was born in Houston, PA on December 30, 1930. He was the son of the late Wade Hampton Wolfe and Eva Marie Starkey Wolfe. Jack was married to the late Bertha Alice Manner for 53 years.

Jack was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He graduated in Forestry from Colorado State University and had a productive and satisfying 32-year career in the U.S. Forest Service. He was a Ranger in various locations in the Rocky Mountain area before transferring to the Regional Office in Atlanta where he worked on projects related to Wild and Scenic Rivers. Jack preferred the Ranger service. A highlight was in 1962 when he selected a Colorado Blue Spruce that was chosen to be the National Christmas Tree in Washington, DC. He got to proudly escort his selection upon its delivery to the capital. Jack loved experiencing the outdoors. Of his hobbies, his favorite was wading and casting flies into a clear, cold trout stream. Jack was charming, witty, and well spoken -- all traits which will make him sorely missed.

Mr. Wolfe was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bertha, and brothers James and Jay. He is survived by his daughters Kristin Grant and husband Michael Grant of Seattle, WA, Trena Pless of Asheville, NC and Paula Guest and husband Judson of Athens, GA. Grandchildren are Allison Grant, Erin Gilliam and husband Gabe, Elizabeth Griner and husband Thomas, Benjamin Pless and wife Emily, Meredith Varnadore and husband Derek, and Caroline Guest. A fourth generation includes six great-grandsons, Jonah, Auden and Grayson Eggers, Oliver and Cardinal Gilliam and his namesake, Jack Alan Varnadore.

Private graveside services were held Monday, May 13, at Oconee Hill Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sexton House in Oconee Hill Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville.