Mr. Jack Burel, age 78, of Ellijay, Georgia passed away on Monday, April 6, at his residence. Mr. Burel was born on January 9, 1942, in Athens, Georgia to Mr. Frank Jackson Burel, Sr., and Mrs. Alice Mae (Edgar) Burel. He was married
to Mrs. Janis (Evans) Burel for 30 years. He worked as a pharmacist for many years.
All who knew Jack knew he loved with his whole heart. He never met a stranger and there was not a soul he would not go to the ends of the universe for.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mr. Jeff Burel and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Jackson (Alice Mae) Burel, Sr.
Mr. Burel is survived by his wife, Mrs. Janis Burel; his daughter, Mrs. Amy Benson (Jamie); his daughter, Mrs. Cindy Trawick (Eric); his son, Mr. Kory Burel (Julie); his stepson, Mr. David Frazier (Cheryl); his stepson, Mr. Scott Frazier (Merrill); his grandchildren, Morgan Baker (Casey), Reagan Benson, Noah Trawick, Isaac Trawick, Jackson Burel and Kye Burel, Steven Frazier (Megan), Justin Frazier (Anna), Aidan Frazier, Lucy Frazier and Della Frazier; and his sister, Mrs. Beth Buchanan (Tommy).
Mr. Burel has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 10, 2020