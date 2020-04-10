Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Burel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Burel


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Burel Obituary
Mr. Jack Burel, age 78, of Ellijay, Georgia passed away on Monday, April 6, at his residence. Mr. Burel was born on January 9, 1942, in Athens, Georgia to Mr. Frank Jackson Burel, Sr., and Mrs. Alice Mae (Edgar) Burel. He was married
to Mrs. Janis (Evans) Burel for 30 years. He worked as a pharmacist for many years.
All who knew Jack knew he loved with his whole heart. He never met a stranger and there was not a soul he would not go to the ends of the universe for.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mr. Jeff Burel and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Jackson (Alice Mae) Burel, Sr.
Mr. Burel is survived by his wife, Mrs. Janis Burel; his daughter, Mrs. Amy Benson (Jamie); his daughter, Mrs. Cindy Trawick (Eric); his son, Mr. Kory Burel (Julie); his stepson, Mr. David Frazier (Cheryl); his stepson, Mr. Scott Frazier (Merrill); his grandchildren, Morgan Baker (Casey), Reagan Benson, Noah Trawick, Isaac Trawick, Jackson Burel and Kye Burel, Steven Frazier (Megan), Justin Frazier (Anna), Aidan Frazier, Lucy Frazier and Della Frazier; and his sister, Mrs. Beth Buchanan (Tommy).
Mr. Burel has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -