Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack Grizzle

Died September 30, 2020

Jack Grizzle, age 66, of Sugar Hill, died September 30th. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3rd from 1- 3pm at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. A Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Buford on Saturday, October 3rd at 3:30pm. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store