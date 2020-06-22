Jack R. Roper

Died June 18, 2020

Jack R. Roper, age 78, of Cumming, died Thursday, June 18.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 21st at 2:00 pm at New Harmony Baptist Church. Interment followed at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Friday, June 19th from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, Saturday, June 20th from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

