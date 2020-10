Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack Scott Cardin

Died October 13, 2020

Jack Scott Cardin, 55 of Auburn, died Tuesday, October 13th. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Friday, October 16th at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 pm Thursday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store