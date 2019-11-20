|
Jack Wayne Edwards, born on September 2, 1958, passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday, November 17, surrounded by his family. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack R. Edwards, his mother, Johnnie Vee Edwards, and his sister, Terri Anne Tate. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Edwards, son and daughter in law, Blake and Melody Edwards, son, Brock Edwards, granddaughters, Harmony Edwards and Lyla Edwards, sister, Cheryl Bowman, brother and sister in law, Preston and Karen Barrett, mother in law, Lou Barrett, nieces and nephews, Rick Hickman, Tracy Jones, Desteny Beatty, Tripp Barrett and Joshua Tate, and beloved pooch Charlie. Jack was employed by Coca-Cola for 15 years, and then went on to open Northside Auto Sales. Jack loved his family more than anything in this world and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 23 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park North- Riverside, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville. A Memorial service will follow directly after visitation in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Richard Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Barkville Dog Rescue in Jack's honor. Donations can be made directly to the rescue using pay-pal at the following web address: https://www.paypal.me/barktowndogrescue, or through the donation link on their website barkvilledogrescue.org. Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 20, 2019