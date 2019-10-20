Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Jackie Motes


1961 - 2019
Jackie Motes, 58, of Gainesville died Friday, October 18, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Drewery Loggins officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Born on April 8, 1961 in Marietta, he was the son of the late Bill and Betty Jean Miller Motes. He was a technician with Milliken. Mr. Motes is survived by his daughter and son in law, Tabatha McClure (Dent) of Baldwin; daughter, Kimberly Motes of Alto; son and daughter in law, Wayne Motes (Brittany) of Winder; brother and sister in law, John Motes (Lois) of Gainesville; sister and brother in law, Gloria McMillian (Ralph) of Cincinnati, OH; 12 grandchildren and a number of other relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2019
