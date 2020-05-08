Jackie Nicole Strickland
Jackie Nicole Strickland
Died May 4, 2020
Jackie Nicole Strickland, age 37, of Cumming, died Monday, May 4. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.
