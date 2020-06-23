Jackie Pearl Johnson

Died June 21, 2020

Jackie Pearl Johnson, age 70, died Sunday, June 21. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park in Norcross. The family will receive friends at the cemetery at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

