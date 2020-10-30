Jackie Porter Brock

Died October 28, 2020

Jackie Porter Brock, age 54, of Carnesville, died Wednesday, October 28th. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

