|
|
Jackson Lee Hill, 93, of Gainesville died Monday, October 7. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at Community Chapel Holiness Church with Rev. Joey Allen, Rev. Pierce Ashmore and Rev. Clarence Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Amys Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 8, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Born on February 15, 1926 in Banks County. He was the son of the late Leon and May Brock Hill. He was retired from Cantrell Machine where he was a welder. Mr. Hill was a member of Community Chapel Holiness Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hill is preceded in death by his wife, Inez Fitzgerald Hill; daughter, Linda Hill Reddy; brothers, Joel, Luther and Grady Hill, 1 great grandchild; 2 great-great grandchildren, Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Sunshine Joyce Hill of Gainesville; daughters, Brenda Jaworski of Gainesville, Dianne McIntyre of Gainesville; son, James "Sammy" Hill and wife Sheila of Flowery Branch; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 19 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Sara Lee Richardson of Toccoa, Hattie Mae Simmons of Toccoa; brother, Marvin Hill of GA; stepdaughters, Polly Grizzle of Gainesville, Elaine Lance of Dahlonega, Vicky Rider of Gainesville and a number of other relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 9, 2019