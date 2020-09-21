1/
Jackson Royce Ingle
2004 - 2020
Jackson Royce Ingle, age 16, of Mt. Airy, died Saturday, September 19th. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:30 pm on Thursday, September 24th, at River Point Community Church, Ansley Road. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
