Jackson Royce Ingle
Died September 19, 2020
Jackson Royce Ingle, age 16, of Mt. Airy, died Saturday, September 19th. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:30 pm on Thursday, September 24th, at River Point Community Church, Ansley Road. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 21, 2020.