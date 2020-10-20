1/
Jacob Vince Villanueva
1984 - 2020
{ "" }
Jacob Vince Villanueva
Died October 13, 2020
Jacob Vince Villanueva, 36, died on Tuesday, October 13th. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.at the funeral home. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
03:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
