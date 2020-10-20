Jacob Vince Villanueva

Died October 13, 2020

Jacob Vince Villanueva, 36, died on Tuesday, October 13th. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.at the funeral home. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



