Jacqueline Rose McDaniel

Died August 8, 2020

Jacqueline Rose McDaniel, age one month, of Buford, died Saturday, August 8th. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store