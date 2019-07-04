Died June 29, 2019

James "Buster" Moon, age 70, of Buford, GA, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A, and Grace Wansley Moon; brother, William James Roberts. He is survived by his children, Melinda Moon Sadler and husband David Sadler, Buford, GA, Bonnie LaFaye Brown, Buford, GA; grandson, Joseph Edward Brown, Buford, GA; granddaughter, Nevaeh Broadneaux; sisters, Martha and Sylvester Richards, Middleton, OH, Johnnie Moon Bennett and husband, Jan Bennett, Buford, GA, Ira Moon Studivant and husband Randall, Jefferson, GA; brother, Merlin Moon, Buford, GA; great grandson, Nathan Thomas Brown; special friend, Helen Broadneaux, Oakwood, GA; nieces, nephews, cousins and host of friends.

Mr. Moon was born July 27, 1948 in Buford, GA. He was a 1966 graduate of Buford High School. Mr. Moon was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served in Vietnam. He was retired from Moreno Press as master printer with over thirty years of service. Mr. Moon was a Christian, and an artist, brickmason, electrician and barber, as well as numerous other jobs. Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, with Pastor Randall C. Studivant, Sr., officiating. A wake service will be held on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

