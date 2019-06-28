James Ewing "Jim" Corbin

September 4, 1939-June 21, 2019

Mr. James Ewing "Jim" Corbin, age 79 of Gainesville, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.

Memorial services are scheduled for Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:30 pm – 4:00 p.m. prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Corbin was born September 4, 1939 in Clarksville, Tennessee to the late James William Corbin and Evelyn Sisk Corbin. He was retired from Radlo Foods as a General Manager and was a member of First Baptist Church. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas "Tommy" Corbin. Mr. Corbin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna Corbin of Gainesville, his son & daughter-in-law, Tim & Marsha Corbin of Flowery Branch, his daughters & sons-in-law, Nancy & Tony Martinez of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Lora & Derek Kerby of Gainesville, his grandchildren, Mackenzie Kerby, Reese Kerby, Anthony Martinez, Cristy Martinez, Nate Martinez, Brian & Michelle Dove, Trent & Tracy Dove, Ron Ferguson and Drew Ferguson, his great-grandchildren, Jordyn Dove, Parker Dove, Blane Dove, Isabelle Dove and Kailey Dove, one great-great-grandchild, Jaxon Dove, sister, Martha Jean Alder of Marshall, Texas, brothers & sisters-in-law, William "Bill" & Nora Jane Corbin of Knoxville, Tennessee, Richard & Sandra Corbin of Clarksville, Tennessee and a number of other relatives. Jim struggled with Parkinson Disease for 12 years so the family would like to request in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or First Baptist Church, Music Ministry, 751 Green Street, Gainesville, GA 30501. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 28, 2019