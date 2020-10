James & Inez Adams

A joint celebration of life service for James & Inez Adams of Florida, formerly of Clarkesville, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Gym. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

