Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
James A. Lee Jr.


1926 - 2019
James A. Lee Jr. Obituary
Mr. James A. Lee, Jr. age 93 of Gainesville, died Friday October 11, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. Private Graveside services will be held at a later date. Reverend Eric Lee will officiate. James was born on March 25, 1926 to the late James A. Lee, Sr. and Cleo Mabry Lee. He was a WWII Navy Veteran and retired from Federal Pacific Company and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Emma Lee. Mr. Lee is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Patsy Lee of Gainesville, daughter, Susan Moss of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, David and Rhonda Lee of Gainesville, 5 grandchildren and their spouses, 9 great-grandchildren, and sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Charles Dykes. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 12, 2019
