|
|
|
Mr. James A. Lee, Jr. age 93 of Gainesville, died Friday October 11, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. Private Graveside services will be held at a later date. Reverend Eric Lee will officiate. James was born on March 25, 1926 to the late James A. Lee, Sr. and Cleo Mabry Lee. He was a WWII Navy Veteran and retired from Federal Pacific Company and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Emma Lee. Mr. Lee is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Patsy Lee of Gainesville, daughter, Susan Moss of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, David and Rhonda Lee of Gainesville, 5 grandchildren and their spouses, 9 great-grandchildren, and sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Charles Dykes. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 12, 2019