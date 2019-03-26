May 21, 1928-March 25, 2019

James Alton Hester, age 90 of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Mr. Hester was born on May 21, 1928, in Cairo, Georgia to the late Thomas Lee and Dollie Lizzie May Brock Hester. He was a principal for several schools including Johnson High School, Tallulah Falls School, Forsyth Middle School, and Towns County High School. James was a veteran Staff Sergeant of the United States Army and was also a member of Cleveland First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Leah Nicholaus; siblings, Leo Hester, Frances Hester, Doris Gwaltney Burgess, and Lillian Reeves.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Hester, Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Bridget and Barry Conner; daughter, Renee Adams; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kina Hester; grandchildren, Brandon Conner, Emily Hembree, Daniel and Heather Hester, Jacob Adams, Griffin Hester, Clay Hester; great grandchildren, Riley Hester, Conner Hembree, Jackson Hester, Clara Hembree, and Wesley Hester.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Mr. Bob Gibby and the Honorable Judge Garrison Baker will officiate. Interment will follow at Blue Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Spencer Anderson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Barrett Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary