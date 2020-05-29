Or Copy this URL to Share

James C. Morakis

Died May 22, 2020

James C. Morakis, age 88, of Buffalo, NY, died Friday, May 22. Funeral home visiting hours are from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Ingram Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Friday, May 29, at 11:30 a.m., at Sts. Rahael, Nicholas, and Irene Greek Orthodox Church, Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

