Mr. James Candler Helton, age 80, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Emory University Hospital Midtown following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Helton was a Gainesville native born August 11, 1938, the son of the late Alvin Helton and Mary Lou Grant Pegram. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard and Jake Helton; sisters, Linda Helton and Elizabeth Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Nell (Collins) Helton, of Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kathy Helton; daughters and son-in-law, Tammy and Carlton Askew; Tina and Mark Terry. Grandchildren, Bradley, Ashley, Brandon, Jaron, Kaitlyn, Jennifer, David, Kimberly, Casie, Michael, Tyler, Bree, extra grandchildren, Chris, Judy, Beth, Angie, Nikki and Joey; 17 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Jackie Helton of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, GA 30501. 770-297-6200 or for those who desire online condolences at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 6, 2019