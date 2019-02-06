Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Helton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Candler Helton


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Candler Helton Obituary
Mr. James Candler Helton, age 80, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Emory University Hospital Midtown following an extended illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the funeral home.

Mr. Helton was a Gainesville native born August 11, 1938, the son of the late Alvin Helton and Mary Lou Grant Pegram. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard and Jake Helton; sisters, Linda Helton and Elizabeth Cantrell.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Nell (Collins) Helton, of Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kathy Helton; daughters and son-in-law, Tammy and Carlton Askew; Tina and Mark Terry. Grandchildren, Bradley, Ashley, Brandon, Jaron, Kaitlyn, Jennifer, David, Kimberly, Casie, Michael, Tyler, Bree, extra grandchildren, Chris, Judy, Beth, Angie, Nikki and Joey; 17 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Jackie Helton of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, GA 30501. 770-297-6200 or for those who desire online condolences at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.