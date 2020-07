Or Copy this URL to Share

James Chanclor Carroll

Died July 22, 2020

James Chanclor "Chad" Carroll, age 52 of Doraville, died Wednesday, July 22. Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 25 at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment followed the service in Hillside Gardens Cemetery and the family received friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1-2 PM. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.

