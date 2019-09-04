|
Mr. James (Jim) Clarence Lamb, Jr., 89, passed away, peacefully, on August, 28, 2019 in Blue Ridge, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Lynn Hughes; by his parents, James C. Lamb, Sr. and Orie Ione Brown Lamb; one brother, William Allan Lamb; and five sisters: Elizabeth, Mary Francis, Jean, Ernestine and Gloria (Cookie).
Jim was born December 29, 1929 in Hapeville, Georgia, and grew up in Macon, Georgia. He joined the United States Marine Corps when he was seventeen. He served in the Panama Canal Zone, the Brooklyn Navy Yard, as escort to Korean War casualties, and as Marine Security Guard at the Legation in Amman, Jordan. It was there he met and married his wife, Dorothy Mary Roberts.
In 1951 the young couple moved to Miami, where he decided not to reenlist; and then to Athens, Georgia, where Jim attended and was graduated from the University of Georgia, in 1959. The family moved to Gainesville, Georgia, where he secured employment with Georgia Adjustment Company, and earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Atlanta Law School. He went to work for Georgia Mutual Insurance Company and was its President and Chief Executive Officer when he retired and it became a stock company.
Jim had been a member of the Optimists International, The Bob Russell Sunday School Class, and the Elks Club; and was a lifetime member of the American Legion, the University of Georgia President's Club and the Chattahoochee Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
He had a generous heart, was a man of courage and integrity, and possessed a fighting spirit. He loved his family, the Marine Corps, country and gospel music, sailing, fishing, golf, travel, and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Roberts Lamb; his son, James C. Lamb, III, of Flowery Branch, Ga.; his daughter, Mary Discher and her husband, Dean, of Lakeville, Mn; daughter Cindy Garrison, and her husband, Tim, of Wilsonville, Or; son-in-law, Kenny Hughes of Lawrenceville, Ga.; grandchildren Lauren Hughes Bender, Dorothy Nicole Hughes Palmer, and Samuel Garrison; and four great grandchildren: Chase, Corbin, and Emmett Bender, and Levi Palmer; his brother and sister-in-law, Reverend Robert Paul (Bobby) and Debbie Lamb; and his sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Rabun Marchman.
The family would like to thank family, friends, community members and the other caregivers who helped Jim on his journey: Blue Ridge Assisted Living, Home Instead of Gainesville and Blairsville, and Homestead Hospice, and Compassus Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to their favorite charity or their local Marine Corps League (Toys for Tots). A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced later.
