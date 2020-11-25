James Daniel Smith

February 11, 1965 - November 18, 2020

James Smith of 55 years passed away on November 18, 2020 in Gainesville Georgia. He is survived by his ex-wife Rozitta Smith and his five daughters Christina McArthur, Jamie Rocque, Ashley Panzica, Jewel Smith, and Tonya Lindblade. Son-in-laws Casey McArthur, James Rocque, Frank Panzica, and Isaiah Peeler. Also following his grandbabies Zoey, Autumn, Jasmine, Trevor, Gabriel, James, Bryson, Noah, Breelynn, Sophia, Jaxon, and Hunter. As well as his brothers and sister Michael Smith, Elisha Voils, and Timothy Smith, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Smith and Jewell Fay Parker. Brother Joseph Smith. Also following three grandbabies Journee, Baby B, and Tater tot #baby peeler.

He was a very loving and caring person, he has always been there for many through his years. The family dinners, family gatherings, and so much more. His favorite things to do was spending time with his girls, riding his motorcycle, and "tinkering" on vehicles. Words could never express how lost we are but we know he is no longer in pain! Fly High we love you.

He was a hard working and loving man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements by Cleveland Funeral Home 2721 Hwy 129 S. Cleveland, GA 30528



