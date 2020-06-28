James Edward Burke
Died June 24, 2020
James Edward Burke, 74, died Wednesday, June 24. A memorial will be held Monday, June 29 at the McDonald and Sons Funeral Home in Cumming. Visitation with family will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 PM and a Memorial Service from 6:00-7:00 PM. Arrangements by McDonald and Sons Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
