James Edward Burke

Died June 24, 2020

James Edward Burke, 74, died Wednesday, June 24. A memorial will be held Monday, June 29 at the McDonald and Sons Funeral Home in Cumming. Visitation with family will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 PM and a Memorial Service from 6:00-7:00 PM. Arrangements by McDonald and Sons Funeral Home, Cumming.

