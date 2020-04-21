|
James Edward Wilson, age 60, of Lula, died Sunday, April 19. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Whitehall Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the Governor's request during the Coronavirus Pandemic, the family will hold a drop in visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the funeral home and only 10 people will be allowed in the room for everyone's protection. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 21, 2020