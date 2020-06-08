James Everett Brackett

Died June 6, 2020

James Everett Brackett, 91 of Flowery Branch, died June 6.

A graveside service will be held on at Monday, June 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday the hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

