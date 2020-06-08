James Everett Brackett
1928 - 2020
Died June 6, 2020
James Everett Brackett, 91 of Flowery Branch, died June 6.
A graveside service will be held on at Monday, June 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday the hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
JUN
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sawnee View Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
