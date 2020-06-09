James Franklin, Jr.

Died June 6, 2020

James Franklin, Jr., age 88, died Saturday, June 6. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 pm, Wednesday, June 10 at Level Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1:30 pm prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

