James Franklin Jr.
1931 - 2020
James Franklin, Jr., age 88, died Saturday, June 6. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 pm, Wednesday, June 10 at Level Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1:30 pm prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
