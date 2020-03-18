|
James "Jimmy" Gailey, age 55 of Clermont, passed away Sunday, March 15. Mr. Gailey was born November 21, 1964 in Hall County to Darlene Roberts Clark and the late Harry Gailey. Jimmy attended White County High School and was of the Methodist Faith. He was the owner and operator of Gailey's Auto. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents Cora and Ernest Bryant and Vivian and Britt Gailey. Survivors include his son, Robert Kai Gailey; mother and step-father, Darlene and Joe Clark, Clermont; step brothers, Joey Barrett, Jerry Hamilton; step sister, Barbara Pittman. Funeral services are scheduled 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Jimmy Lockaby will officiate. Interment will follow at Gateway Memory Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2020