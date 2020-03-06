|
|
James "Jim" Gibbs Green, age 81 of Hoschton, passed away Sunday, March 1. He was preceded in death by wife of forty-two years, Dale Purvis Green. Mr. Green is survived by his son, Eric Green, Hoschton; daughter and son-in-law, Holly and David Whitehead, Cobert; nephew, Andy and Mandi Green, Loganville; niece, Candy and John Sweat, Alma; three grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Deborah Walker, of Alma, Evelyn and Donnie Carter, of Alma; several other nieces, nephews and cousins. He was born October 14, 1938 in Oneonta, AL. He graduated from Oneonta High School in Oneonta. Jim graduated from Central Wesleyan College, now Southern Wesleyan University, Central, SC, with a Bachelor of Arts degree (B.S.) on May 29, 1961. He accepted a position with the DeKalb County School System, DeKalb County. to teach science at Southwest DeKalb High School for the 1961-62 school year, a position he held for several years where he also coached gymnastics. Later he taught and coached at Gordon High School in the same school system. He also taught at Tri-Cities High School in the Fulton County School System. During this time he organized a small band and became a local celebrity, playing country, pop, and folk music for weddings and other celebrations throughout the Atlanta area, and becoming a staple at Al's Corral (Juniper and 6th Street) on Monday nights. He continued his music career throughout his lifetime. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Day officiating. Family will receive friends 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Flanigan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebration Church, 5560 Thompson Mill Road, #4040, Hoschton, in memory of Jim Green. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 6, 2020