James H. Thomas
Died April 30, 2020
James H. Thomas, age 56, of Buford, died Thursday, April 30. A family visitation will be held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.