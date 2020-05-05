James H. Thomas
James H. Thomas
Died April 30, 2020
James H. Thomas, age 56, of Buford, died Thursday, April 30. A family visitation will be held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
