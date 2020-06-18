James Harold Dodd
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Harold Dodd
Died June 16, 2020
James Harold Dodd, age 82 of Alto, died Tuesday, June 16. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 18 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family has requested that everyone in attendance please wear a face mask and adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am to 10:00 am at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved