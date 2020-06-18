James Harold Dodd

Died June 16, 2020

James Harold Dodd, age 82 of Alto, died Tuesday, June 16. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 18 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family has requested that everyone in attendance please wear a face mask and adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am to 10:00 am at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store