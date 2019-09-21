|
James Harold Walden Jr. 62, of Clermont, died Friday, September 20. Mr. Walden was born on March 25, 1957, in Gainesville, to the late James Harold Walden, Sr. and the late Bessie Irene Jarrard. James worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation, was retired from the Duluth post office, and was a member of Skitts Mountain Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Nancy Walden, Clermont; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Natasha Jenkins, Clermont; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Joey Lindsey, Cleveland; grandchildren, Tyler and Stella Lindsey, Cassie Lindsey, Alyssa Jenkins, Kaylee Jenkins, Jenna Brooke Jenkins, and Andrew Jenkins; great grandchildren, Rob Lindsey and Mila Lindsey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyliss and David Sullens, Johnnie Sue and Jeff Cowart; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ricky and Robbie Walden, Jason and Missy Walden; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Skitts Mountain Baptist Church. The Rev. Kyle Savage will officiate. Interment will follow at Skitts Mountain Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 21, 2019