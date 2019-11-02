Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Harry Baird


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Harry Baird Obituary
James Harry Baird, age 74, of Flowery Branch died Wednesday, October 30. Harry was the son of the late James Talmadge ""JT"" Baird and Mary Lourene Parks Baird. He was also preceded in death by infant grand-daughter, Bailey Ann Baird, and brother-in-law, RB Stinchcomb. Harry is survived by his wife, Joanne Graham Baird, and his children Dawn Baird Compton and husband, Gary, James Marty Baird and wife, Gena, and Jessica Sartain. Grandchildren include Chris Compton and wife Lauren, Taylor Compton, Austin Baird, Jonah Baird, Breanna Baird, Nicholas Cato, Dylan Morrison, and Devin Morrison, as well as great-grandchildren Chesney and Presley Compton. Harry is also survived by sisters Wanda Stinchcomb and Sara Lewis, brother Dick Dean, mother-in-law Hazel Graham, sister-in-law Diane Vendelin, brother and sister-in-law Tim and Julie Graham, beloved fur baby Max Baird, as well many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Harry grew up in Braselton, but resided in Flowery Branch, where he enjoyed spending time with family, singing at church, playing golf, and cheering on the Dawgs. He was the successful business owner of TSS Photography of Northeast Georgia for over 20 years, where he achieved many great accomplishments. Harry will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted dad, papa, brother, friend, coach, worship leader and the S.A.B.W. (self-appointed boss of the world) as titled by his grandchildren. We would like to thank Dr. Stephen Lucas and Jamie, Jessica, Christy, Alan, and Rashay with Compassionate Care Hospice Services for the tremendous care provided. Funeral services will be held at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, 2:00 p.m. November 3. Officiating Pastor Tim Hunter and Bishop Jerry Gaddis. Pallbearers will be nephews Chuck, TJ, and Chip Stinchcomb, Brian Freeman, Eddie Butler, and Lee Fite. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2 at 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 3 at 12:00 p.m. until time of service at Lawson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hoschton City Cemetery with United Sates Army military honors. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org 706-654-0966
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -