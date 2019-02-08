July 19, 1945-Feb. 7, 2019

James Jackson "Jack" Hough, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born July 19, 1945 in Decatur, Alabama. Jack graduated with a degree in accounting from the University of Alabama and remained an avid fan for life.



Jack was a well-known and loved member of the community. He was President and CEO of the company he founded, MSE Branded Foods for 23 years. He was President of the Wall Street Club, a member of Rotary, and a Founding Director of the Chattahoochee Bank of a Georgia. Jack also served in the military and was member of the Gainesville First United Methodist Church.



He was married to Gail Attaway Davis on November 22, 2014. He is survived by his wife, his son Brandon Hough and his brother Don Hough,



The family will receive family and friends for a Celebration of Life at the Gainesville Country Club 3000 Club Drive Gainesville,

GA 30506, on Sunday evening from 4-7. The funeral will be held at Gainesville First United Methodist Church 2780 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, GA, on Monday, February 11th at 11:00 am.



Jack was a philanthropist in the Gainesville community and supported numerous charities. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to two of Jack's favorite charities - We Care 615 Oak Street #F1300 Gainesville, GA 30501 and Gainesville First United Methodist Church 2780 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, GA 30501.



Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, GA 30501. 770-297-6200 For those who wish to send condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.