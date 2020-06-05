James Lee Scroggs

Died June 1, 2020

Mr. James Lee Scroggs, 69, entered into heaven peacefully at Northeast Georgia Medical Center on Monday, June 1, following an extended battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5 at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home Main. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by Rev. Randall Reed. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, from 6-8 pm.

James was preceded in death by his father, Harry D. Scroggs; mother, Bea Gilstrap Scroggs; brothers Charles W. Scroggs and Glen F. Scroggs.

Mr. Scroggs is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Taylor Scroggs; mother-in-law, Edith Hogan Taylor; sons and daughters-in-law, Rev. Jeff Taylor and Amber Camilla Scroggs and Jason Daniel and Holly Jean Scroggs; grandchildren, Elisabeth Arwen Scroggs, Samuel Taylor Scroggs, Andrew Jonathan Beorn Scroggs, Jason "Harry" Scroggs; sister-in-law and husband, Brenda Scroggs Adams and Jimmy Adams; niece and husband, Dr. Lisa Scroggs Ekman and Dr. Drew Ekman; niece, Kim J. Scroggs; nephew, Chris M. Scroggs; great-nieces, Molly Ekman, Madison Scroggs; great-nephew, Fisher Ekman.

After 37 years of service James retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Air Force Reserves on October 1st, 2005. He was a part of Georgia's poultry industry for most of his life. He retired at the age of 65. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Oakwood.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Gospel Missions Now, P.O. Box 715 Gainesville, GA 30503.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

