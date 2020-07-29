James Lee Stowe

James Lee Stowe, age 93, of Gainesville, formerly of Toccoa, passed away July 23, 2020 at Bell Minor Nursing Home. Born January 5, 1927 in Eastanollee, he graduated from Stephens County High School in 1945. He served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force during WWII. James earned his Business Degree from Perry Business School in Gainesville and was employed with the Bank of Toccoa and then with Acree Oil Company. He then worked at Belk and retired in 1991 after 29 years. He also worked with RLM Realty Company for approximately 24 years while he was working at Belk. He was a life-long member of Tom's Creek Baptist Church and he served as Treasurer for over 25 years. He was famous for his Tom's Creek Chicken-Ques that were used to raise money for mission trips. James went on 8 of the church's mission trips. Family members include daughters and son-in-law, Wanda Crumbley of Morganton, GA and Dawn and Tim Fisher of Gainesville; grandchildren, T. J. and Sallie Fisher, Thomas Fisher, and George Aguilar; great-grandchildren, Bristol Aguilar and Brody Aguilar; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Betty Stowe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Frances Spearman and Dan and Jimmie Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Manson and Minnie Taylor Stowe; his wife, Sue Smith Stowe; his son, Wayne Mark Stowe; and a granddaughter, Misty Aguilar. Graveside services were held at 3pm July 25, 2020 at Tom's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Marcus and the Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating. Burial followed. Kenny Waters, Richard Pulliam, Tony Hicks, Gerald Edwards, and Bruce Adams served as pallbearers. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Tom's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery or to the Tom's Creek Baptist Church Missionary Fund. Whitlock Mortuary is honored to be serving the family of James Lee Stowe.

