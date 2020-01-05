Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
James Marion Deaton

James Marion Deaton Obituary
James Marion Deaton, age 90 of Oakwood, passed away peacefully on January 3. Mr. Deaton was born to the late Hubert A, and Reba Deaton in Winder, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Verla; son, Perry; brothers, Bobby Joe (Helen), Nathaniel (Helen), Gene (Nora), Verlyn and beloved dog of 18 years, Jack. James held several jobs during his life but found the most joy as a tour bus driver. Mr. Deaton could give directions to anywhere in the continental United States, as well as Nova Scotia, and the best way to get there. His recall was not limited to interstates-if he could not remember the road name, he could describe where to turn, James loved to meet new people; as a driver this provided opportunity and time to get to know his riders. Mr. Deaton was a resident of Oakwood for over thirty years, where he frequently dined at Loretta's Country Kitchen on Mundy Mill Road, especially after the passing of his wife. Be it with the breakfast crowd or dinner, James knew the day of the week by the menu posted on Loretta's marquee. Regardless of the restaurant, Mr. Deaton would strike up conversations with anyone who would listen, and on several occasions a perfect stranger would treat him to his meal. Mr. Deaton is survived by his daughter, Kay Handran (Keith) of Gainesville; daughter in law, Andrea Deaton of Canton; sisters, Corine and Peggy Deaton of Winder and Carolyn Holliday of Winder; brother, Bill (Nette) Deaton of Snellville; sister in law, Levender Deaton of Monroe; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family wishes to give their sincerest thanks to his neighbors who showered James with attention, the staff of Loretta's who always greeted him by name, the strangers who purchased a meal for him out of the goodness of their hearts, and everyone who leant an ear to an elderly man who loved to chat. Thank you for you care, kindness, and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United States Veterans Association, the , the Humane Society, or the . Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
