Memorial Park East Funeral Home Braselton Chapel
5257 Highway 53
Braselton, GA 30517
(706) 622-8000
James Markham Jr.

James Markham Jr. Obituary
Feb., 3, 1943-Feb. 23, 2019

Dr. James Markham, Jr., age 76, of Braselton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his residence in Braselton following an extended illness.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton.

Dr. Markham was born Wednesday, February, 3, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late J. Louis Markham, Sr. and Gloria Anne Markham. He served in the United States Army and was a high school principal at Berkmar High School and served as the founding principal for Mill Creek High School. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Jean Markham.

Dr. Markham is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Julie Markham; niece, Hannah Markham; brother-in-law Larry Young of Waleska, Georgia; sister-in-law, Joanie Young of Waleska, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Gwinnett , 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Ste. 260, Duluth, Georgia 30097, (770) 814-0211, www.relayforlife.org/gwinnettga.

Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, Braselton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
