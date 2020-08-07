1/1
James Michael Rawls
1957 - 2020
James Michael Rawls, 63, of Gainesville passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Mike was born on March, 27, 1957 in Ahoskie, NC to James and Lois Rawls, the youngest of their four children and only son. Mike is survived by his wife, Lisa Reeves Eure, son, Ryan Rawls, sisters, Shirley Hoggard and Vicki Anderson, step-children Amanda Evans, Sidney Herrera and Sam Eure, and nine adoring grandchildren.
Mike cherished his family, worked hard, spoke little, but thoughtfully and always meant the words he said. He loved the Lord and we celebrate knowing he is now in His care. Mike was a dedicated employee of Hydro Extrusions North America for over 30 years. And he was an active member of Lakewood Baptist Church.
A small celebration of Mike's life was held Friday, August 7, 2020 at Little and Davenport Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in honor of Mike to one of these non-profit organizations that he loved dearly and supported generously:

Carlos and Sidney Herrera's Ministry
www.meigiving.org/donate-associate
Donation Code: A9125

Lakewood Baptist Church - Missions Fund
2235 Thompson Bridge Road
Gainesville, GA 30501
Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.littledavenport.com
Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville Hwy. Gainesville, Ga. 30501

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
