James Michael "Jimmy" Ware
James Michael Ware
Died May 18, 2020
James Michael "Jimmy" Ware, Jr., age 51, of Oakwood, died Monday, May 18. Private funeral services will be held. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
