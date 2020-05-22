James Michael Ware
Died May 18, 2020
James Michael "Jimmy" Ware, Jr., age 51, of Oakwood, died Monday, May 18. Private funeral services will be held. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.