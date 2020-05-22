Or Copy this URL to Share

James Michael Ware

Died May 18, 2020

James Michael "Jimmy" Ware, Jr., age 51, of Oakwood, died Monday, May 18. Private funeral services will be held. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville

