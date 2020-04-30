|
James Newton Martin, Jr.
Died April 24, 2020
On Friday, April 24, James Newton Martin, Jr. of Fairhope, Ala. passed away at age 91 after an 8-year battle with dementia. He will be remembered by those who loved him as a gentle, kind and good man.
Born December 15, 1928 in Charlotte, N.C., he was the only child of James Newton Sr. and Louise Reid Martin. Survivors include his wife, Dana H. Martin; his daughters from his previous marriage to Clara M. Martin, Dottie Martin Corey (Jim) of Seneca, S.C, Beth Martin Carpenter (Ed) of St. Simons Island, Ga. and Mary Helen Martin (Belinda Hernandez) of Marietta, Ga. Step
children Daphne Gibbs (John Nester) of Gainesville, Ga. and Brandon Gibbs (Pam) of Orange Beach, Ala., eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Mr. Martin was a 1952 graduate of the University of Georgia Journalism School and had a passion for broadcasting. He was sales manager and then general manager at WDUN AM/FM in Gainesville, working at the station for more than 25 years. Following WDUN, his career took him to WBTR-FM in Carrollton, Ga, WCOH-AM Newnan, Ga., WABF-AM in Fairhope, Ala. and
Sunny 105.7/WCSN-FM in Orange Beach, Ala. He was involved in many civic organizations and served as president of the Rotary Club of Gainesville and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters as well as chairman of the Hall County Red Cross. In 1988, he was named Carroll County Jaycees "Boss of the Year." He was also a long-time member of Grace Episcopal Church
in Gainesville, Ga. where he served on the vestry and as a lay reader.
He enjoyed golf, University of Georgia football, walking along the Fairhope Pier and, in his retirement, volunteering for Meals on Wheels. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 30, 2020