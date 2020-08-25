James "Tony" Norris
Died August 20, 2020
The family of James "Tony" Norris announces his move from this earthly life to eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 20, 2020. After an extended illness, Tony passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home in Gainesville.
Tony was born February 8, 1944 in New Holland, Georgia. He is the son of Reverend Jake and Pecola Norris. He is lovingly remembered by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 57 years, Jean Shockley Norris and their twin daughters; Teri Norris Pope and her husband Kenny of Flowery Branch; Toni Norris Dasher and her husband, Saxon of Decatur, Georgia and their sons Harrison James Dasher of Starkville, Mississippi and Lanier Saxon Dasher, IV of Laurel, Maryland and his Fiancée Hannah Elizabeth Conway of Cleveland, Tennessee. Tony is also survived by his sister Barbara Hosch of Huntsville, Alabama; Sister-in-Law Libby Norris of Cleveland; Brother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law Charles and Agnes Shockley of Gainesville, Brother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law Wayne and Jerry Sue Shockley of Lula and several nephews and nieces. Tony was predeceased by his parents, his brother Leroy Norris and sisters Lynda Towe and Rebecca Smith.
Tony proudly served our Country in the United States Army, 3rd Infantry Division stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany from 1966-68. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant.
His career began at 12 years old as a milk truck delivery boy for Better Maid Dairies serving New Holland and Gainesville. He worked for Winn Dixie 35 years, beginning as a Bag Boy working his way up to District Manager in the Metro Atlanta Area. He also supervised stores in Northeast Georgia and Northern Alabama. Tony then moved into management for Walmart Stores in Northeastern Georgia. Upon his retirement as Store Manager in Dahlonega the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners and the Mayor of Dahlonega declared January 31, 2008 as "Tony Norris Day" to honor his service to the community. The Department of the Army presented Tony with the Commander's Award for Public Service because of his outstanding support of Cadets, Military Cadre and Staff at the University of North Georgia. The final stop in his career was District Manager for Dollar Tree Stores in Northeast Georgia and South Carolina. His third retirement was his last.
Tony's career accomplishments are many but he would tell you his family and his personal relationship with Jesus Christ are the most important accomplishments of his life. Tony is a faithful 25 year member of Christ Place Church in Oakwood. His servant's heart shone through his service as a Yokefellow, Deacon and Usher. In his Bible Fellowship Class, he ministered as Missions Coordinator and was always the "life of every class party."
Tony's favorite times are centered around laughter, food and faith with his family. He told the best stories, holding every audience captive whether the topic was the adventures of growing up in New Holland, Army Days or made up stories for the children he loved. Food was a pastime for Tony and he enjoyed feeding people and grilling was a favorite hobby. He was nicknamed "Grill Sergeant" by his family and was a Turkey Fryer Extraordinaire. There was always room for another chair at the table and a cold coke ready to share. Faith was an integral part of his life. He collected gospel records and has a collection of hundreds of albums and Gaither Homecoming videos. Tony was a living catalog of lyrics and shared them as frequently as he shared scripture. His love of laughter, food and faith centered with his family.
As a Boy Scout himself, Tony was thrilled to help his grandsons, Lanier & Harris, complete their Eagle Scout projects. Tony and his son-in-law Saxon were crew leaders on a high adventure trip with Harris and five other scouts. Their trip was to SeaBase, the sailing high adventure base off Islamorada in Florida. They snorkeled, sailed, fished, cooked and had a luau. It was a trip of a lifetime.
We will celebrate Tony's life Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. at a Graveside Service at Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville, Georgia. Dr. Jeff Crook and Dr. Jim Austin will officiate. Tony's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to Christ Place Church, Student Camp Scholarship Fund to continue his legacy of faith.
Please wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. The family understands if you are unable to attend during this time of uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Thank you for your love, support and prayers.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.