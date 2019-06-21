Home

Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
James O. Cantrell Obituary
James O. Cantrell, age 86, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Hall County.

He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Rever Cantrell.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Alexander Cantrell; daughter, Vanita Cantrell; son, Perry Cantrell (Donna); grandsons, Justine Alexander Cantrell and Jeremy William Cantrell and their mother, Jill Cantrell; sister, Brenda Taylor of Dublin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of Christ Place Church (Blackshear Place Baptist).

He donated his body to Emory Research Hospital.

There will be no memorial service per his request. Any remembrance donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30502 or Helping Hands Ministry, 5043 Bristol Industrial Way, Buford, Georgia 30518.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 21, 2019
