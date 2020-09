Or Copy this URL to Share

James Oliver Bonds

Died September 11, 2020

James ( Buggy) Oliver Bonds, died Friday September 11th. The visitation and service will be Wednesday September 16th at Wimberly Funeral Home. The visitation will be between the hours of 12-7 pm with a private service following. Arrangements by Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville.

