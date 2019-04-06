Mr. James Philip (Phil) Ellis passed peacefully at Emory on April 5, 2019 at 9:21 in Atlanta, GA at the age of 75.



Phil is survived by his wife of 49 years Linda Ellis and children; Samantha Ellis Barnes and son in law Dan Barnes, Philip Damon Ellis, Jonathan Joseph (J.J.) Ellis and daughter in law Felicia Marie Ellis; grandchildren Peyton Olivia Ellis and Augustus (Gus) Roy Barnes; and sister Patricia Joy Ellis. He is preceded in death by father and mother, Lundy and Celestine Price Ellis; brother, William (Billy) Ellis, and nephew Ricky Ellis, and father figures Wilbur Ramsey and Ed Samples.



He is also survived by dear family friends; Irene Samples, Joe and Denise Samples, and Jon and Rhonda Samples.



Phil was born on January 9th, 1944 in Gainesville, Ga and attended East Hall High School. He married Linda Saxton in 1970. Phil was a self-taught, skilled mechanic however the majority of his professional career was spent as a commercial truck driver. Over 49 wonderful years, the couple welcomed three children into their home and they set about teaching them how to laugh, love and live a Christian life. His children remember him as a selfless provider who encouraged them to follow their own successful personal and career paths.



Phil was passionate about anything with a motor and an accomplished mechanic. He often built and modified personal vehicles that would leave the earth. Phil was a generous individual who would assist anyone with a vehicle in disrepair. Phil was an active and dedicated member of New Bridge Baptist Church and often volunteered at Pot Luck dinners.



The viewing will be at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. The funeral will be at New Bridge Baptist Church, Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. Reverend Milton Harris will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Phil's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Bridge Baptist Church at 3120 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville, Ga 30506.



The family would like to thank Emory Healthcare for their outstanding health care; New Bridge Baptist for their prayers and support, and the Samples for their love and friendship.