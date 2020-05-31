Or Copy this URL to Share

James Randy Stinchcomb

Died May 29, 2020

James Randy Stinchcomb, age 59, of Winder died Friday, May 29. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, May 31 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

