James Reed Morgan

Died October 13, 2020

James Reed Morgan, 84 of Greensboro, GA passed away Tuesday, October 13th. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday, October 20th at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday 1 pm until time of the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.



